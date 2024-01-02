Politics
Ogun APC tells Adebutu to face his criminal trial, stop patronising Tinubu
The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has advised the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the state, Ladi Adebutu to “face the subsisting criminal charges against him and stop patronising President Bola Tinubu.”
The APC was reacting to a statement credited to Adebutu, who recently returned to Nigeria after being abroad for over six months. He was quoted to have said at a New Year party that “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu belongs to us all. Nobody can lay claim to the Presidency, it belongs to all Nigerians. Stop harassing us, we are all Tinubu’s children.”
However, the Ogun State APC, in a statement on Monday by its Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, advised Adebutu to “stop evading court papers and answer the criminal charges against him rather than resort to vaingloriously patronising President Bola Tinubu.”
Read also: Nigerian govt to focus on revenue generation than borrowing to fund 2024 budget, says Wale Edu
It will be recalled that the Attorney General of the Federation, in June, filed criminal charges, bordering on vote-buying and money laundering, against Adebutu.
Adebutu, however, described the charges as an abuse of court processes, contending that he was denied a fair hearing before the charges were filed.
The APC, in its statement on Monday, reiterated its call for Adebutu to make himself available for the service of court papers, saying patronising Tinubu would not shield him from prosecution.
The APC said: “Tinubu will never support criminality and attempts to destroy the democratic process in the country. He will not condone people who subvert the democratic process through vote-buying. He should wait patiently for his day in court rather than trying to patronise Tinubu. He should count Tinubu out of his predicament.
“President Tinubu is, no doubt, the father of the nation, just like Prince Dapo Abiodun is the father of Ogun State. Mr. President needs no reminders on that. As a genuine pro-democracy activist who paid enormous sacrifices for the democracy we now enjoy, President Tinubu will never provide cover for criminality by anyone, no matter how rich or solicitous. Our dear President will never stand in the way of the law.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...