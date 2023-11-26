AGF warns politicians on comments against judiciary over election-related verdicts

Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Prince Lateef Fagemi (SAN), has cautioned politicians who lost out at election petition tribunals across the country against discrediting the judiciary.

Fagbemi who spoke with journalists on Saturday during a prayer session organised for him by his kinsmen at his Ijagbo country home in Oyun local government area of Kwara State, said allegations by disgruntled politicians against the country’s judiciary was cheap blackmail.

The Minister said instead of the concerned politicians making unfounded insinuations against judges, they should rather bring concrete evidence against any judge if they have any.

“You lost at the Tribunal, you lost at the Appeal Court and at the Supreme Court, yet you are insinuating foul play. I think even apart from law, morality also demands that you take the outcome as it is,” he said.

“I am not saying that judges cannot be wrong because they are human beings. Where anybody sees or feels that the course of justice has been perverted, feel free to bring it forth rather than making unfounded insinuations.

“Unless you are able to bring forth concrete evidence, I will not succumb to blackmail. Nobody will shield an erring judge. One thing about justice is that the man who wins will praise the judgment, the person who loses will never agree that he has lost fairly unless you give him the judgement.

“Don’t forget, when you make unfounded insinuations, you are dragging the name of the nation in the mud,” Fagbemi added.

