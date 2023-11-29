No point challenging outcome of Kogi guber, APC owns judiciary —Dino Melaye

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 11 off-cycle election in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye, has said that he will not challenge the electoral victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the state election petition tribunal.

Melaye, who came in third in the election, on Wednesday alleged that the judiciary is no longer independent but a department of the APC.

He spoke on Wednesday during a media parley in Abuja.

Melaye said: “Judiciary is no longer the last hope of the ordinary people, it is now a department under the All Progressives Congress. Why should any responsible person go to the tribunal when the APC have captured the judiciary?

“I have lost complete confidence in the judiciary.”

Ripples Nigeria reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the APC candidate, Usman Ododo, winner of the November 11 governorship election in the state.

