APC warns PDP against inciting religious crisis in Nasarawa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State on Wednesday charged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to desist from inciting religious disharmony in the state.

The APC chairman in the state, Alhaji Aliyu Bello, made the call at a press conference in Lafia.

He stressed that Nasarawa State belongs to all residents and not exclusively to any political party, tribe, or religion.

Bello said: “Nasarawa State does not belong to the PDP or any other political party but to the entire citizenry who reside and conduct business within the framework of the law.

“Therefore, whoever is democratically elected to lead the state at any given time and in any capacity must be granted the full authority and legitimacy they deserve.”

The APC chairman urged leaders of the opposition party to be mindful and cautious of their utterances in the interest of the state.

He said that the large crowd that turned out to welcome Governor Abdulahi Sule to the state from Abuja following his victory at the Appeal Court was an indication that the mandate was genuinely given to him by the people.

“You witnessed the enthusiastic crowd of jubilant people who lined the highways from Karu, Keffi, Kokona, Akwanga, Nasarawa-Eggon, and Lafia, the state capital, to give the governor a heroic welcome as he returned to the state from the Appeal Court in Abuja,” he added.

Bello expressed concern that PDP leaders are still making unguarded statements capable of breaching the peace in the state despite the readiness of the party and its governorship candidate, David Ombugadu, to appeal the judgment at the Supreme Court.

