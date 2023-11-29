Army condemns attacks on troops in wake of Appeal Court ruling on Nasarawa guber

The “unprovoked attack on troops and patrol vehicles in a recent protest that occurred along Lafia-Makurdi Road in Nasarawa State” was harshly denounced by the Nigerian Army, on Wednesday.

Protesters blocked the primary route during the demonstration in response to the Court of Appeal’s decision over the state’s gubernatorial election.

A statement by Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations said, “We express our utmost concern and disappointment at the actions of the protesters, who resorted to blocking the major highway, causing tortuous traffic gridlock to motorists and attacking troops’ patrol vehicles.

“Sadly, this same set of protesters who attacked patrol vehicles conveying troops on legitimate duty, have turned around to spuriously allege that troops’ convoy rammed into the protesters.

“It is on record from available video footage and visual images of the protest, that troops conducted the crowd dispersal professionally by ensuring the safety of citizens and protecting public infrastructure.”

Read Also: AGF challenges states to grant financial autonomy to judiciary

Nwachukwu further noted that, “it is pertinent to emphasize that such protests must be conducted within the confines of the law, ensuring the safety and security of all parties involved.

“The resort to violence, destruction of public property, and assault on security personnel is unacceptable and goes against the principles of peaceful protest.

“Our troops were deployed to maintain law and order, ensure the safety of all citizens, including the protesters and public infrastructure.

“The action of the protesters in pelting stones at troops and attacking patrol vehicles not only endangered the lives of our personnel but also undermined the peaceful nature of the protest.

“The Nigerian Army urges all individuals and groups involved in protests to exercise restraint and engage in peaceful and constructive dialogue.

“Resorting to violence only exacerbates the situation and hampers progress towards resolving any grievances.

“We call on community and religious leaders as well as other stakeholders to play their part in promoting peace and harmony in their communities.

“We will continue to work closely with other security agencies to ensure the safety and security of the people of Nasarawa State and the nation as a whole. We will not tolerate any form of violence.

“We also entreat the media and the public to exercise caution in reporting and disseminating information by ensuring accuracy and fairness. Let us work together to build a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now