Lagos govt denies reported victimization in ongoing demolitions

The Lagos State government has refuted reports about the victimization of Igbo residents in the wake of ongoing demolitions of illegal buildings across the state.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development in the state, Oluyinka Olumide, made this known on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Wednesday.

He challenged any of the owners of the demolished structures in the Ikota, Lekki, Alaba, Ajao Estate, Abule Ado, Ladipo Market and other areas of the state to come forward with their building approvals.

Olumide further clarified that demolished buildings in the state were not approved by any of its agencies and that the structures were rushed during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

“We have not demolished any approved building, that’s for sure. So, if there is anybody that has claims that their buildings were approved and demolished, let them come forward,” Olumide said.

The commissioner also refuted allegations made in some quarters that the state government has been specifically targeting homeowners who hail from the South-East geopolitical zone.

He said, “Anybody can own building in Lagos so long as you go with the laid-down rules. It’s unfortunate that maybe what we have of recent happen to concern those from certain parts of the country.”

“Those buildings causing this uproar are buildings rushed during the COVID period when activities of enforcement officers were at the low ebb because of restriction of movement and you could see that when those buildings were demolished, nobody has come forward to say they are demolished under approval.”

