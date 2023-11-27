News
Reps begin probe into alleged mismanagement of COVID-19 funds
The House of Representatives on Monday began a probe into the alleged mismanagement of COVID-19 intervention funds.
The House had on October 17 directed its Committee on Public Account to investigate the alleged improper handling of COVID-19 intervention funds from 2020 to 2023.
The MDAs that appeared at the hearing on Monday were the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, the Federal Ministry of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy; the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security; the Federal Ministry of Water Resources; and the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), among others.
In his address at the opening session, the Chairman of the Committee, Bamidele Salam, warned Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) against adopting delay tactics in their bid to frustrate the exercise.
He said: “The committee is probing over 60 MDAs over several billions of naira in intervention funds allocated to them during the COVID-19 pandemic and we have given them enough time to prepare for this exercise.
“The committee will not entertain any extension of time from any of the MDAs. The committee is not after any individual or groups, we are going to be diligent in carrying out our assignment.”
He also directed the Chief Medical Director of ATBUTH, Prof. Yusuf Jubrin, to reappear before the committee on Thursday with relevant documents on the funds released to the institution during the period.
