Appeal Court judgment: Police uncover groups planning violence in Kano

The Kano State Police Command, on Monday, said it has uncovered some groups plotting to unleash violence on the state as reactions continue to trail the Appeal Court judgment that sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The State Police Commissioner, Usaini Gumel, who disclosed this to journalists, said the command had arrested seven suspects, and they would soon be charged in court.

According to Gumel, some faceless groups, who claim to be traders are gathering at some points in the state, including some local government areas.

He assured that the command was on top of the situation.

The CP said: “Intelligence reports at our disposal show that these so-called traders are using religion to perpetuate their acts.

“Some patriotic Nigerians, came to us from Bebeji, Wudil and some other areas, reporting that some people are hiding under the guise of reading the Quran in the names of prayers, and already we have sent our men and dispersed them.

“These faceless groups are planning to send negative messages through the social media and traditional media against the police and they are putting pressure to achieve their bad intentions.”

