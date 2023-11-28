Niger Delta group alleges cover up in TotalEnergies oil spill

A group, the Niger Delta Congress (NDC) has condemned what it described as a cover up in the “environmental catastrophe” created by the oil spill from the Egina oil field operated by TotalEnergies.

The group in a statement over the weekend signed by its national spokesman Mudiaga Ogboru, claimed that eyewitnesses reports on the oil spill off the coast of Rivers and Akwa Ibom States from the Egina field which has spilled over to Bonny, Opobo/Nkomo, Andoni, and Eastern Obolo LGAs, shows the company was not telling Nigerians the truth of the matter.

According to Ogboru, the company was deliberate in “suppression of information regarding the spill”, an act it said was “a reprehensible affront to the affected Niger Delta communities”.

The statement reads: “We stand firm in our demand for immediate transparency from Total Energy. The severity of this incident necessitates a thorough and independent investigation to assess the full extent of the environmental damage. The concealment of such a significant spill not only violates ethical standards but also undermines the trust that communities place in corporations to act responsibly.

“This spill poses an imminent threat to the over 600,000 people inhabiting the affected LGas and the delicate marine ecosystem, jeopardizing the livelihoods of local residents who depend on the waters for their sustenance. We urge Total Energy to take swift and comprehensive action to mitigate the environmental impact and provide restitution to those affected.

“Furthermore, we call upon regulatory authorities to conduct a rigorous examination of Total Energy’s practices, ensuring that the company is held accountable for its actions. The protection of our environment is a collective responsibility, and any attempts to prioritize corporate interests over the well-being of our planet will not be tolerated.

“In conclusion, we stand in solidarity with the affected communities and environmental advocates, demanding transparency, accountability, and decisive action to rectify the damage caused by this oil spill”.

