Nigerian govt confirms loss of 3,000 barrels of crude oil in TotalEnergies spill

The National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) on Sunday confirmed the loss of 3,000 barrels of crude oil in the November 15 oil spill in Egina Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel of TotalEnergies.

The FPSO located 130 kilometres off the Atlantic coastline from Port Harcourt has the capacity to produce 200,000 barrels of crude daily and can store 2.3 million barrels on board.

The NOSDRA Director-General, Mr. Idris Musa, told journalists on Sunday that the clean-up of the spill was still ongoing.

He added that NOSDRA and TotalEnergies did not spare any effort in tackling the pollution to minimise its environmental impact.

He said: “The spill has not hit the coastline because of the effectiveness of the contingency plan we deployed.

“The spill was not a minor one; it was the response strategy put in place that resulted in limited impact and we have been tracing and tracking the oil slick and supervising response efforts.

“NOSDRA deployed personnel led by a director to the site and we have remained on the spill site as well as granting the requisite approvals to hasten the response.”

