Mecure, Multiverse, UnityBank top list of stocks to watch this week

Mecure, Multiverse, Unitybank, Nsltech and Deapcap are some of the hot stocks to watch out for this week on the floor of the Nigerian Xchange (NGX).

The equities market has been on the roll gaining nine times in two weeks and only declining once. The performance of the equities market in the last two weeks has been driven in part by the above-mentioned stocks.

Ripples Nigeria stocks watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

MECURE • 9.21 ▴ 0.83 (9.9%)

The current share price of MeCure Industries (MECURE) is NGN 9.21. MECURE closed its last trading day (Friday, November 24, 2023) at 9.21 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 9.9% gain over its previous closing price of 8.38 NGN. MeCure Industries closed its IPO day (November 7, 2023) with a share price of 2.96 NGN and has since gained 211% on that price valuation, ranking it 23rd on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

MeCure Industries is the 40th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past week (Nov 17 – Nov 24, 2023). MECURE has traded a total volume of 11.8 million shares—in 523 deals—valued at NGN 90.6 million over the period, with an average of 1.96 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 3.34 million was achieved on November 23rd, and a low of 1 million on November 21st, for the same period. The table below details the last 10 trading days of activity of MeCure Industries on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

MULTIVERSE • 5.81 ▴ 0.52 (9.83%)

The current share price of Multiverse Mining & Exploration (MULTIVERSE) is NGN 5.81. MULTIVERSE closed its last trading day (Friday, November 24, 2023) at 5.81 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 9.8% gain over its previous closing price of 5.29 NGN. Multiverse Mining & Exploration began the year with a share price of 3.98 NGN and has since gained 46% on that price valuation, ranking it 73rd on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about MULTIVERSE knowing the stock has accrued an outstanding 82% over the past four-week period alone—seventh best on NGX.

READ ALSO:Nigeria’s stock market maintains bullish run as ASI crosses 71,000 mark

Multiverse Mining & Exploration is the 89th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Aug 28 – Nov 24, 2023). MULTIVERSE has traded a total volume of 16.5 million shares—in 862 deals—valued at NGN 56.6 million over the period, with an average of 261,454 traded shares per session. A volume high of 1.15 million was achieved on September 22nd, and a low of 100 on September 15th, for the same period.

UNITYBNK • 1.84 ▴ 0.15 (8.88%)

The current share price of Unity Bank (UNITYBNK) is NGN 1.84. UNITYBNK closed its last trading day (Friday, November 24, 2023) at 1.84 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording an 8.9% gain over its previous closing price of 1.69 NGN. Unity began the year with a share price of 0.55 NGN and has since gained 235% on that price valuation, ranking it 20th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about UNITYBNK knowing the stock has accrued an outstanding 94% over the past four-week period alone—fifth best on NGX.

Unity Bank is the 15th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Aug 28 – Nov 24, 2023). UNITYBNK has traded a total volume of 544 million shares—in 4,433 deals—valued at NGN 669 million over the period, with an average of 8.63 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 75.4 million was achieved on November 21st, and a low of 89,615 on October 13th, for the same period.

NSLTECH • 0.55 ▴ 0.05 (10%)

The current share price of Secure Electronic Technology (NSLTECH) is NGN 0.55. NSLTECH closed its last trading day (Friday, November 24, 2023) at 0.55 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 10% gain over its previous closing price of 0.50 NGN. Secure Electronic Technology began the year with a share price of 0.22 NGN and has since gained 150% on that price valuation, ranking it 31st on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about NSLTECH knowing the stock has accrued an outstanding 104% over the past four-week period alone—fourth best on NGX.

Secure Electronic Technology is the 68th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Aug 28 – Nov 24, 2023). NSLTECH has traded a total volume of 49.2 million shares—in 451 deals—valued at NGN 16.1 million over the period, with an average of 780,842 traded shares per session. A volume high of 4.85 million was achieved on November 21st for the same period.

DEAPCAP • 0.73 ▴ 0.06 (8.96%)

The current share price of Deap Capital Management & Trust (DEAPCAP) is NGN 0.73. DEAPCAP closed its last trading day (Friday, November 24, 2023) at 0.73 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 9% gain over its previous closing price of 0.67 NGN. Deap Capital Management & Trust began the year with a share price of 0.20 NGN and has since gained 265% on that price valuation, ranking it 18th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about DEAPCAP knowing the stock has accrued an outstanding 192% over the past four-week period alone—second best on NGX.

Deap Capital Management & Trust is the 66th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Aug 28 – Nov 24, 2023). DEAPCAP has traded a total volume of 61.4 million shares—in 495 deals—valued at NGN 26.9 million over the period, with an average of 974,564 traded shares per session. A volume high of 10.4 million was achieved on November 17th for the same period.

By Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now