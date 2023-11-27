Nigeria’s capital market starts trading week with 0.17% ASI growth

The Nigerian equities market posted a 0.17 percent growth in the All-Share Index (ASI) at the close of trading on Monday.

This followed the increase in the ASI by 123.3 basis points to 71,353.81 from 71,230.48 posted by the bourse on Friday.

However, investors lost N132.43bn as the market capitalization dropped to N39.040 trillion from the previous N39.173 trillion.

After five hours of trading, 32 stocks advanced and 20 declined, while 67 others remained unchanged in 9,267 deals.

First Bank Holding, John Holt, and Tantalizer led other gainers with 10% growth each to close at N22.00, N1.87, and N0.55 from their previous prices of N20.00, N1.70, and N0.50 per share respectively.

Multiverse Mining and Exploration, Neimeth Pharmaceutical, and Sunu Assurances Nigeria completed the list of gainers with a 9.98%, 9.87%, and 9.73% rise in share prices.

E-Tranzact Plc topped the losers chart after it shed 9.46% off its share price to close at N6.70 from the previous N7.40 per share.

Unity Banks, Omatek Ventures, and R.T. Briscoe are amongst other losers with 9.24%, 9.09%, and 8.96% cuts in their share prices.

On the volume index, Universal Insurance traded 160.963 million shares valued at N46.7 million in 193 deals.

Access Bank Holding followed with investors trading 80.336 million shares worth N1.44 billion in 608 deals.

Unity Bank where shareholders traded 67.183 million shares valued at N116.08 million in 449 deals completed the list in this category.

Access Corp led the way in the value of traded shares with a 24.68% contribution followed by UBA and Zenith Bank closely behind.

