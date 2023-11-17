Nigeria’s stock market ends trading week with 0.12% ASI growth

The Nigerian capital market ended the week with a 0.12 percent increase in the All-Share Index (ASI) on Friday.

After five hours of trading on Friday, the ASI rose to 71,112.99 from 71,025.16 posted by the bourse the previous day.

For the week, market performance increased by 0.37 percent to 71,112.99 from 70,849.38 recorded at the beginning of the week on Monday.

Similarly, the market capitalization increased by N48.299 billion to N39.108 trillion from N39.060 trillion recorded on Thursday.

Market breadth also closed positive as 35 stocks advanced and 18 declined, while 60 others remained unchanged in 5,883 deals.

Multiverse Mining and Exploration and Prestige Assurance Plc topped the gainers’ chart with 10 percent growth each to close at N3.63 and N0.55 from their previous prices of N3.60 and N0.50 per share.

Mecure Industries, C&I Leasing, and Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc completed the list with 9.98 percent, 9.93 percent, and 9.89% percent growth in share prices respectively.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s stock market maintains bullish run as ASI crosses 71,000 mark

ABC Transport Plc led the losers’ table after shedding 10 percent off its share price to close at N0.81 from the previous N0.90.

Beta Glass followed with a loss of N5.95 to close at N 54.00 from the opening price of N 59.95.

This represented a -9.92 percent drop in its share price.

TIP, Japaul Gold Ventures Plc, and ROYALEX are other major losers during the day with 9.80 percent, 9.09 percent, and 8.93 percent drop in share prices respectively.

Jaiz Bank traded 95.206 million shares valued at N153.24 million in 113 deals to lead the volume of trade today.

Guaranty Trust Holding (GTCO) followed with 35.331 million shares worth N1.307 billion traded by investors in 170 deals.

Japaul Gold Ventures sold 29.086 million shares valued at N49.939 in 197 deals on the trading floor.

GTCO led the day based on the value of traded stocks with N1.3 billion in 170 deals followed by SEPLAT with N1.02 billion in 48 deals and MTNN and N783 million in 193 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now