Business
Tinubu retains Kyari, appoints Akinyelure as NNPCL chairman
President Bola has retained Melee Kyari as the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).
The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said his principal also appointed Pius Akinyelure as the company’s Non-Executive Chairman.
He added that the appointments were in compliance with Section 59 (2) of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.
These, according to him, will take effect from December 1.
Former President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Kyari as the NNPCL chief on June 20, 2019.
Other appointees are:
· Alhaji Umar Isa Ajiya — Chief Financial Officer
· Mr. Ledum Mitee — Non-Executive Director
· Mr. Musa Tumsa — Non-Executive Director
· Mr. Ghali Muhammad — Non-Executive Director
· Prof. Mustapha Aliyu — Non-Executive Director
· Mr. David Ogbodo — Non-Executive Director
· Ms. Eunice Thomas — Non-Executive Director
