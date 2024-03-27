Business
Equities market rebounds from trading losses as investors gain N187bn
The Nigerian equities market rebounded from two consecutive losses on Wednesday with investors taking home N187.24 billion at the close of the day’s trading.
This followed the rise in the market capitalization to N58.9 trillion from N58.776 trillion posted by the bourse on Tuesday.
Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) increased to 104,283.64 from 103,952.47 recorded the previous day.
The market breadth was positive as 28 stocks advanced, 20 declined, while 70 others remained unchanged in 10, 260 deals.
Computer Warehouse Group (CWG) led other gainers with 10% growth in share price to close at N7.15 from its previous N6.50 per share.
Juli, FTN Cocoa Processors, and Consolidated Hallmark Holding also grew their share prices by 9.97%, 9.94%, and 9.72% respectively.
READ ALSO: NGX: Investors close week with N146b,
On the flip side, Northern Nigeria Flour Mills led other price decliners as it shed 9.97% off its share price to close at N48.30, from the previous N53.65 per share.
Prestige Assurance, Omatek Ventures, and Veritas Kapital Assurance with 9.68%, 8.86%, and 8.57% dip in their share prices completed the list of losers in today’s trading.
On the volume index, Access Holding traded 83.681 million shares valued at N1.97 billion in 1188 deals followed by Zenith Bank with 53.203 million shares worth N2.26 billion traded by shareholders in 867 deals.
United Bank for Africa (UBA) traded 49.679 million shares in 623 deals, valued at N1.362 billion.
On the value index, GTCO traded stocks worth N2.52 billion in 674 deals followed by Zenith Bank with equities worth N2.26 billion in 867 deals.
Access Corp traded stocks worth N1.97 billion in 1, 188 deals.
By: Babajide Okeowo
