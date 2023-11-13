Japaul Gold, RTBriscoe, Mecure are top stocks to watch this week

Following a bullish streak last week, investors go into a new trading week with renewed vigour, JAPAULGOLD, RTBRISCOE and newly-listed MECURE alongside GLAXOSMITH and PZ top some of the stocks to watch in the new week.

Ripples Nigeria stocks watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

JAPAULGOLD

Japaul Gold and Ventures Plc is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) since August 10th, 2005. Japaul Gold and Ventures is traded on the NGX under the ticker symbol “JAPAULGOLD”. The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) of NGX: JAPAULGOLD is NGJAPAULOIL4. Japaul Gold and Ventures Plc is currently the 72nd most valuable stock on the NGX with a market capitalization of NGN 12.4 billion, which makes up about 0.032% of the Nigerian Stock Exchange equity market.

The current share price of Japaul Gold and Ventures Plc (JAPAULGOLD) is NGN 1.98. JAPAULGOLD closed its last trading day (Friday, November 10, 2023) at 1.98 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording an 8.2% gain over its previous closing price of 1.83 NGN. Japaul Gold and Ventures began the year with a share price of 0.28 NGN and has since gained 607% on that price valuation, ranking it fifth on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about JAPAULGOLD knowing the stock has accrued an outstanding 106% over the past four-week period alone—best on NGX.

Japaul Gold and Ventures is the sixth most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Aug 14 – Nov 10, 2023). JAPAULGOLD has traded a total volume of 1.24 billion shares—in 7,465 deals—valued at NGN 1.57 billion over the period, with an average of 19.7 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 165 million was achieved on November 10th, and a low of 1.23 million on October 19th, for the same period. The table below details the last 10 trading days of activity of Japaul Gold and Ventures on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

RTBRISCOE

The current share price of RT Briscoe (RTBRISCOE) is NGN 0.60. RTBRISCOE closed its last trading day (Friday, November 10, 2023) at 0.60 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 9.1% gain over its previous closing price of 0.55 NGN. RT Briscoe began the year with a share price of 0.26 NGN and has since gained 131% on that price valuation, ranking it 29th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about RTBRISCOE knowing the stock has accrued 5% over the past four-week period—38th best on NGX.

RT Briscoe is the 56th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Aug 14 – Nov 10, 2023). RTBRISCOE has traded a total volume of 71.9 million shares—in 1,166 deals—valued at NGN 33.3 million over the period, with an average of 1.14 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 8.29 million was achieved on August 18th, and a low of 4,709 on August 24th, for the same period. The table below details the last 10 trading days of activity of RT Briscoe on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

MECURE

MeCure Industries was listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) since November 7th, 2023. MeCure Industries is currently the 68th most valuable stock on the NGX with a market capitalization of NGN 15.7 billion, which is about 0.04% of the Nigerian Stock Exchange equity market.

The current share price of MeCure Industries (MECURE) is NGN 3.92. MECURE closed its last trading day (Friday, November 10, 2023) at 3.92 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 9.8% gain over its previous closing price of 3.57 NGN. MeCure Industries closed its IPO day (November 7, 2023) with a share price of 2.96 NGN and has since gained 32.4% on that price valuation, ranking it 75th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. The table below details the last four trading days of activity of MeCure Industries on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

MeCure Industries Plc was founded on March 16, 2005 and operates in the Health Care sector, specifically, the Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industry.

MeCure Industries Plc, issuers of the MECURE stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, have seven market competitors who are also engaged in the Health Care sector and/or Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industry. The table below presents an overview of their market standing.

