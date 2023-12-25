TransCoHot, AirtelAfri, MTNNig, MultiVerse, others top list of stocks to watch this week

While the Nigerian Xchange (NGX) is on break for the Christmas and Boxing Day holidays, TRANSCOHOT, AIRTELAFRI, MULTIVERSE and MTNN are some of the stocks that investors can watch out for when the stocks market reopens on Wednesday, 27th December, 2023.

Wrapping up the penultimate week of trading for the year, the Nigeria bourse maintained its winning streak, registering nine consecutive weeks of gains as investors continue their buy-interest in the financial services and conglomerates industries.

For the week that ended, the above listed stocks; Transcohot, Multiverse, MTNN and Airtel Africa all posted strong performances on the floor of the Xchange.

TRANSCOHOT • 63.80 ▴ 5.80 (10%)

The current share price of Transcorp Hotels Plc (TRANSCOHOT) is NGN 63.80. TRANSCOHOT closed its last trading day (Friday, December 22, 2023) at 63.80 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 10% gain over its previous closing price of 58.00 NGN. Transcorp Hotels began the year with a share price of 6.25 NGN and has since gained 921% on that price valuation, ranking it first on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about TRANSCOHOT knowing the stock has accrued 44% over the past four-week period alone—sixth best on NGX.

Transcorp Hotels is the 107th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Sep 25 – Dec 22, 2023). TRANSCOHOT has traded a total volume of 6.53 million shares—in 1,107 deals—valued at NGN 297 million over the period, with an average of 103,629 traded shares per session. A volume high of 754,237 was achieved on December 13th, and a low of 561 on December 4th, for the same period.

READ ALSO:MTNN, ACCESSCORP, DANGCEM top list of stocks to watch this week

AIRTELAFRI • 1,887.60 ▪ 0.00

The current share price of Airtel Africa Plc (AIRTELAFRI) is NGN 1,887.60. AIRTELAFRI closed its last trading day (Friday, December 22, 2023) at 1,887.60 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). Airtel Africa began the year with a share price of 1,635.00 NGN and has since gained 15.5% on that price valuation, ranking it 106th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about AIRTELAFRI knowing the stock has accrued 5% over the past four-week period—40th best on NGX.

Airtel Africa is the 93rd most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Sep 25 – Dec 22, 2023). AIRTELAFRI has traded a total volume of 13.7 million shares—in 1,896 deals—valued at NGN 24 billion over the period, with an average of 217,282 traded shares per session. A volume high of 1.86 million was achieved on December 4th, and a low of 397 on November 24th, for the same period.

MULTIVERSE • 13.97 ▴ 1.27 (10%)

The current share price of Multiverse Mining & Exploration (MULTIVERSE) is NGN 13.97. MULTIVERSE closed its last trading day (Friday, December 22, 2023) at 13.97 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 10% gain over its previous closing price of 12.70 NGN. Multiverse Mining & Exploration began the year with a share price of 3.98 NGN and has since gained 251% on that price valuation, ranking it 19th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about MULTIVERSE knowing the stock has accrued an outstanding 140% over the past four-week period alone—second best on NGX.

Multiverse Mining & Exploration is the 79th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Sep 25 – Dec 22, 2023). MULTIVERSE has traded a total volume of 33.3 million shares—in 1,612 deals—valued at NGN 219 million over the period, with an average of 528,343 traded shares per session. A volume high of 2.54 million was achieved on November 27th, and a low of 4,395 on October 26th, for the same period.

MTNN • 250.00 ▾ 9.80 (3.77%)

The current share price of MTN Nigeria (MTNN) is NGN 250.00. MTNN closed its last trading day (Friday, December 22, 2023) at 250.00 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 3.8% drop from its previous closing price of 259.80 NGN. MTN began the year with a share price of 215.00 NGN and has since gained 16.3% on that price valuation, ranking it 105th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about MTNN knowing the stock has accrued 5% over the past four-week period—43rd best on NGX.

MTN Nigeria is the 42nd most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Sep 25 – Dec 22, 2023). MTNN has traded a total volume of 109 million shares—in 16,584 deals—valued at NGN 26.3 billion over the period, with an average of 1.72 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 11.8 million was achieved on November 22nd, and a low of 224,884 on October 13th, for the same period.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now