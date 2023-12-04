MTNN, ACCESSCORP, DANGCEM top list of stocks to watch this week

Stocks of MTN Nigeria, Access Holdings Plc and Dangote Cement are some of the stocks investors in the Nigerian stock market can consider looking at this week. Others are Unity Bank and AIRTELAFRI

Over the last couple of days, these stocks have posted strong performances to contribute to the growth of the All-Share Index.

MTNN • 238.00 ▪ 0.00

The current share price of MTN Nigeria (MTNN) is NGN 238.00. MTNN closed its last trading day (Friday, December 1, 2023) at 238.00 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). MTN began the year with a share price of 215.00 NGN and has since gained 10.7% on that price valuation, ranking it 108th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

MTN Nigeria is the 46th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Sep 4 – Dec 1, 2023). MTNN has traded a total volume of 101 million shares—in 16,964 deals—valued at NGN 24.8 billion over the period, with an average of 1.6 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 11.8 million was achieved on November 22nd, and a low of 224,884 on October 13th, for the same period.

ACCESSCORP • 18.05 ▴ 0.05 (0.28%)

The current share price of Access Holdings Plc (ACCESSCORP) is NGN 18.05. ACCESSCORP closed its last trading day (Friday, December 1, 2023) at 18.05 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 0.3% gain over its previous closing price of 18.00 NGN. Access began the year with a share price of 8.50 NGN and has since gained 112% on that price valuation, ranking it 40th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

Access Holdings is the third most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Sep 4 – Dec 1, 2023). ACCESSCORP has traded a total volume of 1.84 billion shares—in 26,398 deals—valued at NGN 30.8 billion over the period, with an average of 29.1 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 113 million was achieved on September 25th, and a low of 4.21 million on November 8th, for the same period.

DANGCEM • 320.00 ▪ 0.00

The current share price of Dangote Cement (DANGCEM) is NGN 320.00. DANGCEM closed its last trading day (Friday, December 1, 2023) at 320.00 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). Dangote Cement began the year with a share price of 261.00 NGN and has since gained 22.6% on that price valuation, ranking it 94th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

READ ALSO:MTN Nigeria, Airtel and Ellah Lakes are stocks to watch this week

Dangote Cement is the 75th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Sep 4 – Dec 1, 2023). DANGCEM has traded a total volume of 35.2 million shares—in 5,192 deals—valued at NGN 11.5 billion over the period, with an average of 559,373 traded shares per session. A volume high of 16.5 million was achieved on December 1st, and a low of 9,270 on September 26th, for the same period.

UNITYBNK • 1.54 ▴ 0.14

The current share price of Unity Bank (UNITYBNK) is NGN 1.54. UNITYBNK closed its last trading day (Friday, December 1, 2023) at 1.54 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 10% gain over its previous closing price of 1.40 NGN. Unity began the year with a share price of 0.55 NGN and has since gained 180% on that price valuation, ranking it 27th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about UNITYBNK knowing the stock has accrued an outstanding 60% over the past four-week period alone—sixth best on NGX.

Unity Bank is the 13th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Sep 4 – Dec 1, 2023). UNITYBNK has traded a total volume of 666 million shares—in 5,127 deals—valued at NGN 880 million over the period, with an average of 10.6 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 75.4 million was achieved on November 21st, and a low of 89,615 on October 13th, for the same period.

AIRTELAFRI • 1,800.00 ▪ 0.00

The current share price of Airtel Africa Plc (AIRTELAFRI) is NGN 1,800.00. AIRTELAFRI closed its last trading day (Friday, December 1, 2023) at 1,800.00 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). Airtel Africa began the year with a share price of 1,635.00 NGN and has since gained 10.1% on that price valuation, ranking it 109th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

Airtel Africa is the 98th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Sep 4 – Dec 1, 2023). AIRTELAFRI has traded a total volume of 10.6 million shares—in 1,956 deals—valued at NGN 17.2 billion over the period, with an average of 168,604 traded shares per session. A volume high of 2.14 million was achieved on September 18th, and a low of 397 on November 24th, for the same period.

By Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now