NGX: Secure Electronic, Mecure among top gainers as investors make N97.6bn in five hours

Investors in the Nigerian capital market pocketed N97.6 billion at the close of trading on Friday.

This followed the growth in the market capitalization to N39.173 trillion from N39.075 trillion posted by the bourse on Thursday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 177.6 (0.25%) basis points to rise to 71,230.48 from 71,052.85 recorded the previous day.

In Friday’s trading, 31 stocks advanced, 20 declined and 65 others remained unchanged.

Secure Electronic Technology led the gainers’ chart with 10 percent growth to close at N0.55 from the previous N0.50 per share.

Mecure Industries, Neimeth Pharmaceutical, and Multiverse Mining and Exploration completed the list with 9.90%, 9.85%, and 9.83% growth in their share prices.

On the flip side, ABC Transport topped the losers’ table after it shed 9.68% off its share price to close at N0.84 from the previous N0.93 per share.

C&I Leasing, Chams Holding, and University Press with 8.98%, 7.73%, and 5.56% drop in share prices are the other losers in today’s trading.

Veritas Kapita Assurance traded 107.052 million shares valued at N46.1 million in 261 deals on Friday.

Universal Insurance where investors traded 69.116 million shares worth N19.3 million in 58 deals followed in the activities’ chart.

Unity Bank completed the list with 44.925 million shares valued at N83.09 million traded by shareholders in 292 deals.

Zenith Bank topped the day’s business based on the value of traded shares with an 18.12% contribution while UBA and MTNN followed closely behind.

