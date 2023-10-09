MTN Foundation adds 360 undergraduates to scholarship list, beneficiaries now 1,011

MTN Foundation has awarded fresh scholarships to 360 Nigerian undergraduates. This is in addition to the 651 active beneficiaries, bringing the total to 1,011 scholars.

The scholarships, which are awarded annually, identify and reward high-performing students in Nigerian public tertiary institutions. Its primary targets are undergraduates in science and technology-related courses, as well as visually impaired undergraduates in any field of study.

The top 10 candidates in the UTME exam are also awarded scholarships.

As part of the scholarship programme, blind scholars are provided with JAWS screen reader software (authorised licences).

The recipients for the 2023 scholarship awards were officially recognised and celebrated at awards ceremonies held in Port Harcourt, Lagos, and Abuja.

Speaking at the Lagos event, Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, Chairman, MTN Foundation, stated that the initiative was founded on the principle that every individual regardless of background or socioeconomic status deserves the opportunity to pursue their dreams through education.

He said the foundation was providing a veritable vehicle to empower the next generation of visionaries and disruptors on the African continent.

READ ALSO:MTN Foundation has spent over N25bn to impact Nigerian communities —Odunayo

“This is why we support blind students, top 10 UTME candidates, and top-performing STEM students by facilitating access to education, providing tools and resources to help them thrive academically and professionally,” Adelusi-Adeluyi stated.

Also speaking, Obafemi Hamzat, Lagos State deputy governor, commended the Foundation for its commitment to multi-sectoral development, especially within its host communities.

Hamzat, who was represented by Abdulkabir Ogungbo, Special Adviser to the state governor, praised the award of scholarships to deserving beneficiaries through a credible process. He also expressed excitement over the prospects of induction of past beneficiaries into the scholarship alumni.

He hailed the foundation for being a great promoter of academic excellence in public tertiary institutions over the past decade.

MTN Foundation partnered with the Project Management Institute (PMI) for a two-week virtual workshop to train the 2023 graduates on agile project management. Graduating scholars will also participate in an employability workshop called ‘Skill Up’, designed to equip them with relevant skills required for the world of work.

The MTN Foundation is led by Odunayo Sanya as Executive Secretary.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now