Four killed, three injured as bus rams into truck on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
Four persons were on Monday confirmed dead and three others sustained varying degrees of injuries when a luxury bus rammed into a truck on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway along the Abeokuta, Ogun State axis.
Public Education Officer of the State Sector of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, who confirmed the accident in a statement, attributed the incident to reckless driving as the truck did not stop after the bus rammed into it while negotiating a bend around Kara axis on the expressway.
Okpe added that 21 persons comprising 13 men and eight women, were involved in the accident just as corpses were deposited at a morgue in Sagamu in Ogun, while the injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
