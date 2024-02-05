Motorcyclist, one other die in Delta accident

Two persons, including a motorcyclist, died in an auto crash along the Ughelli Expressway in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta on Monday.

The accident involved a motorcycle and a commercial bus.

A passenger in the bus said the driver killed the motorcyclist and his passenger while attempting to side-track a pothole on the road.

“The driver fled immediately after the accident happened,’’ the passenger said.

Eyewitnesses at the scene blamed the accident on reckless driving on the part of the bus driver.

They also admonished motorcyclists to avoid plying the highway.

The spokesman for the state police command, Bright Edafe, confirmed the accident to journalists.

