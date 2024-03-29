Delta killings: Police hands over wanted monarch to military

The Delta State Police Command has handed over the traditional ruler of the Ewu kingdom in Ugheli South local government area of the state, Clement Ikolo, to the military authority.

The command’s spokesman, Bright Edafe, confirmed the development in a terse message to journalists on Friday in Warri.

Ikolo, who surrendered himself to the police on Thursday in Asaba, was handed over to the military authority on Friday.

The monarch was among the eight persons declared wanted by the military authority over the alleged killing of 17 soldiers in the Okuama Community in Ughelli South.

The soldiers were allegedly ambushed and killed on March 14, while on a peacekeeping mission to the community.

Also declared wanted alongside the traditional ruler were the President-General of Ewu, Prof. Arthur Ekpekpo, Andaowei Bakriri, Akevwru Omotegbono, Akata David, Sinclear Oghenerukevwe, Reuben Baru and Igoli Ebi.

The monarch had earlier on Thursday claimed his innocence in the incident before he presented himself to the police.

He expressed shock that his name appeared on the list of wanted persons.

