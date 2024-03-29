News
Delta killings: Police hands over wanted monarch to military
The Delta State Police Command has handed over the traditional ruler of the Ewu kingdom in Ugheli South local government area of the state, Clement Ikolo, to the military authority.
The command’s spokesman, Bright Edafe, confirmed the development in a terse message to journalists on Friday in Warri.
Ikolo, who surrendered himself to the police on Thursday in Asaba, was handed over to the military authority on Friday.
The monarch was among the eight persons declared wanted by the military authority over the alleged killing of 17 soldiers in the Okuama Community in Ughelli South.
READ ALSO: Oborevwori warns traditional rulers against hiding suspects involved in killings of soldiers
The soldiers were allegedly ambushed and killed on March 14, while on a peacekeeping mission to the community.
Also declared wanted alongside the traditional ruler were the President-General of Ewu, Prof. Arthur Ekpekpo, Andaowei Bakriri, Akevwru Omotegbono, Akata David, Sinclear Oghenerukevwe, Reuben Baru and Igoli Ebi.
The monarch had earlier on Thursday claimed his innocence in the incident before he presented himself to the police.
He expressed shock that his name appeared on the list of wanted persons.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...