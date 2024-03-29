Gov Idris demands review of revenue sharing formula

The Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has called for a review of the sharing formula for federal allocations to meet the needs of citizens.

Idris, who addressed journalists on Friday in Birnin Kebbi, also revisited the issue of state police in the country.

He said the revenue sharing formula was lopsided in favour of the Federal Government to the detriment of the states.

The revenue allocation to the three tiers of government is determined by Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) and approved by the National Assembly.

The formula allocates 52.68%, 26.72%, and 20.60% to the federal, state, and local governments respectively.

The governor said: “A situation where the federal government takes 55 percent of the total revenue share was, to say the least unfair. We must look at the formula to meet our campaign promises to our citizens.

“When you look at it, the states and local governments are the closest to the people and most of the challenges faced directly by citizens are handled by the states and local governments.

“It is at the state that you find the farmers, the artisans, the poorest of the poor and it is our responsibility as governors to make life meaningful and worth living for them.

“So, I believe that the federal government has fewer responsibilities in terms of direct interaction with Nigerians. Governors and local government chairmen deal directly with the people and that is a huge burden on them.

“Our revenues should be shared in such a way that state and local governments that often have direct interactions with the Nigerian people should collect higher percentage to meet their yearnings and aspirations.”

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s revenue sharing formula outdated – Gbajabiamila

On the state police, Idris said he was not against the idea but called for caution in its implementation.

He added: “It is believed that the existence of state police in the country’s various states will help in combating the rising insecurity in the country.

“It will also negate the wanton imposition on the states by the federal authorities and other agents in the state.

“The idea of a state police is to continue to protect the lives and properties of the citizenry and to curb criminal activities in the states.

“So, we need to look at the challenges the federal government was having with securing the people that the idea of the state police arose from.

“When I look at this issue, I think first to increase the number of security agents. Their number is very inadequate for Nigeria’s population of over 200 million.

“When we take it from here, then we can start to look at the financial capacity of some states that should serve as pilot states to test this new innovation.

“The states that can purchase equipment, take care of personnel welfare and other logistical demands.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now