EFCC arrests 74 suspected internet fraudsters in Ogun

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 74 suspected internet fraudsters in Ogun State.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the suspects were arrested at the Government Residential Area (G.R.A) in Shagamu following surveillance and intelligence exposing their suspected internet-related offences.

Oyewale said: “Items recovered from them include seven exotic cars, three laptops, 124 mobile phones, one PlayStation 3 game, two motorcycles and other incriminating documents.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

