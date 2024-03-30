Port Harcourt-Aba train service delayed, now set for April launch

The wait for the new Port Harcourt-Aba train service is extended slightly. While originally planned to launch by the end of March, the Federal Government (FG) has announced a postponement to April.

This news comes after Minister of Transportation, Senator Saidu Alkali, inspected the recently reconstructed railway tracks on Friday. During the inspection, unforeseen technical issues were identified, necessitating the delay.

“The contractor initially committed to a March start date,” Alkali explained, “but during track inspections, they made some observations necessitating the extension of the start date to April.”

The Minister emphasized the contractor’s firm commitment to the new launch date. He also addressed plans to connect the Port Harcourt and Onne seaports to the rail line, facilitating freight movement alongside passenger service.

Alkali said the postponement was due to a delay on the part of the contractor handling the project, adding that it would be delivered in April.

“This is the second time I am in Port Harcourt for the inspection of the rail line since I assumed office as the Minister of Transportation.

“They gave us March for commencement of operation, but am sure while they were doing the inspection, there were some observations, and because of exigencies and technicalities of the work, it has been extended to April, because March is already 29 today.

“They had given us a definite commitment that by April, they will be able to put Port Harcourt to Aba into use, and it is not only Port Harcourt to Aba alone, I am trying also to get the commitment of how soon they can link the rail line to Port Harcourt Port and also Onne Port so that we would be able to start from the two seaports to Aba.

“Not really that I am not satisfied with the level of work done, but you know when somebody has given you a deadline, and the deadline didn’t really work, of course, you will be dissatisfied with the failed deadline he gave you ab initio. But if somebody promises you March and is able to deliver in April, I think you can manage with that,” Alkali said.

While the delay is a setback, the project remains on track. Passengers in Port Harcourt and Aba can expect train service to begin in April, offering a new and potentially faster transportation option between the two cities. The connection to the seaports will be an additional benefit upon completion, boosting the efficiency of goods movement in the region.

