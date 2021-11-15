Metro
Seven burnt to death in Lagos-Ibadan highway accident
At least seven persons were burnt to death on Sunday in an auto crash along the Lagos-ibadan Expressway.
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Public Education Officer in Ogun State, Florence Okpe, who confirmed the accident to journalists on Monday, said it occurred at 10:40 p.m. with the victims burnt beyond recognition.
According to her, two vehicles were involved in the accident.
Okpe said: “A total of 10 persons were involved in the crash. Three persons were injured while the other seven were burnt beyond recognition only to be identified with skulls.”
READ ALSO: 2,233 Nigerians died in road accidents in four months —FRSC
She blamed the accident on violation of traffic regulations, saying the two vehicles had a head-on collision while driving on “one way.”
The FRSC official said the injured victims had been taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere, for medical attention.
“The Sector Commander of the FRSC, Ahmed Umar, has cautioned motorists to desist from driving against traffic, knowing the dangers attached to route violation.
“He also commiserated with the family of the victims, and enjoined them to contact FRSC Ogunmakin Area for more information about the injured victims,” she added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION…Federal roads in South-East remain death traps despite Nigerian govt’s claims
The Federal Government’s denial of allegations of neglect by the South-East governors in critical infrastructure, especially provision of roads, prompted...
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...