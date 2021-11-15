Seven burnt to death in Lagos-Ibadan highway accident

At least seven persons were burnt to death on Sunday in an auto crash along the Lagos-ibadan Expressway.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Public Education Officer in Ogun State, Florence Okpe, who confirmed the accident to journalists on Monday, said it occurred at 10:40 p.m. with the victims burnt beyond recognition.

According to her, two vehicles were involved in the accident.

Okpe said: “A total of 10 persons were involved in the crash. Three persons were injured while the other seven were burnt beyond recognition only to be identified with skulls.”

She blamed the accident on violation of traffic regulations, saying the two vehicles had a head-on collision while driving on “one way.”

The FRSC official said the injured victims had been taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere, for medical attention.

“The Sector Commander of the FRSC, Ahmed Umar, has cautioned motorists to desist from driving against traffic, knowing the dangers attached to route violation.

“He also commiserated with the family of the victims, and enjoined them to contact FRSC Ogunmakin Area for more information about the injured victims,” she added.

