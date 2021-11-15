Metro
Gunmen kill couple in Jigawa
Unknown gunmen in the early morning of Saturday killed a couple at Kebberi village in Malammadori Local Government Area of Jigawa State.
The spokesman of the state police command, ASP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the incident in a statement in Dutse on Monday.
He said the suspects stormed the residence of the deceased identified as Alhaji Musa, and his wife, Hajiya Adama in the community at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday and shot them dead.
He said the suspects did not steal or take anything from the victims’ residence.
Shiisu said: “That on November 13, at about 0230hrs, unknown hoodlums stormed and trespassed into the house of one Alhaji Musa, Manager, Three Brothers Rice Mill, shot him and his wife Hajiya Adama all of Kebberi village in Malammadori LGA.”
The spokesman said two handset packages were recovered as exhibits from the scene, adding that five suspects are being interrogated.
