Gunmen kill couple in Jigawa

Unknown gunmen in the early morning of Saturday killed a couple at Kebberi village in Malammadori Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The spokesman of the state police command, ASP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the incident in a statement in Dutse on Monday.

He said the suspects stormed the residence of the deceased identified as Alhaji Musa, and his wife, Hajiya Adama in the community at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday and shot them dead.

READ ALSO: Gunmen attack mourners during funeral in Benue, kill four

He said the suspects did not steal or take anything from the victims’ residence.

Shiisu said: “That on November 13, at about 0230hrs, unknown hoodlums stormed and trespassed into the house of one Alhaji Musa, Manager, Three Brothers Rice Mill, shot him and his wife Hajiya Adama all of Kebberi village in Malammadori LGA.”

The spokesman said two handset packages were recovered as exhibits from the scene, adding that five suspects are being interrogated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now