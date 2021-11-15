Nigerian govt calls for probe of death of Nigerian in Ivorian jail

The Federal Government of Nigeria has called for a full investigation into the sudden and mysterious death of Itunu Babalola, a Nigerian serving a 20-year imprisonment in Côte D’Ivoire for alleged human trafficking.

It was learnt that Babalola reportedly died in the hospital on Sunday from complications from diabetes.

The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, described Babalola’s death as a tragic blow “at a time the Nigerian mission in Côte Divoire had paid and engaged the services of a lawyer to handle Itunu’s appeal case.”

In a statement on Monday titled, ‘Death of a Nigerian in Cote D’Ivoire: FG demands a full investigation,’ released by NiDCOM’s Head of Media, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the commission decried that Babalola died abruptly while efforts were ongoing to seek both legal and diplomatic intervention for her.

It would be recalled that the late Babalola had months back, cried out that she was being maltreated by the Ivorian authorities after she accused an Ivorian of a robbery at her residence and insisted on filing a case against him.

However, the accused, who happened to be related to an Ivorian policeman, reportedly asked her to drop the case, but she refused.

She went ahead to file charges against him and allegedly used a different name to file the case and somehow, a case of robbery which she filed mysteriously turned into a case of human trafficking against her.

Following the development, NiDCOM said the Nigerian mission in Cote Divoire, supported by the Nigerian community, got her a lawyer, paid part of the legal fees for the lawyer to appeal the judgment while seeking diplomatic intervention from the Nigeria Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The commission stated, “The staff of the Nigerian mission had also visited Itunu in prison, a distance of over four hours from Abidjan.

“While the appeal case was on, Itunu was said to have developed complications from diabetes and was rushed to the hospital.

“The fees for the treatment was paid by the Nigerian mission through the lawyer whose services were engaged by the mission; unfortunately, she died suddenly after a few days of admission at the hospital.

“Her death, will, however, not stop the appeal in court to vindicate her of the charges against her.”

