Stay away from Canada if you don’t have proper documents, Nigerian govt warns citizens

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), on Thursday, cautioned Nigerians against travelling abroad in search of better opportunities without the necessary paperwork.

Dabiri-Erewa spoke via a statement signed by the agency’s spokesperson, Abdur-Rahman Balogun.

The head of NiDCOM advised Nigerians to migrate legally in order to prevent unfavourable outcomes.

The statement noted that Dabiri-Erewa visited three Nigerian asylum seekers in Brampton, Ontario, and expressed sympathy for their precarious situation.

She also counselled other Nigerians considering migration to avoid leaving their nation without the necessary paperwork.

In the statement, she urged those planning to leave Nigeria to seek asylum in Canada to desist, saying the situation is getting tougher in many countries.

“It is just not worth it, more often than not,” she added.

Narrating the ordeal of Nigerian asylum seekers in Canada, NiDCOM in its statement said, “Pastor Vivian Eruka, who runs the Bethel food bank and works with those in Shelters, informed that the Mayor of Brampton promised to make 800 more beds available and shelter.

“Mr Wale Rabiu, owner of Matlock bakery donated hundreds of loaves of Agege bread to the shelter inmates, while Mr Bayo Adedosu, a Nigerian living in Canada, and an immigration consultant also gave some words of counselling, adding that they should not talk ill about their home country, Nigeria, to avoid future repercussions.”

