FG urges diaspora healthcare workers to make Nigeria medical tourists destination

The federal government has called on Nigerian health workers based in the diaspora, especially in the United Kingdom, to strive to make Nigeria a medical tourism destination.

The plea was made on Monday by the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, at the 25th anniversary gala night of the Nigerian Nurses Charitable Association in the UK, a United Kingdom-based diaspora group.

In a statement issued on her behalf by NiDCOM spokesperson, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Dabiri-Erewa, commended the nurses and midwives for their charitable deeds, but however urged them to continue giving back to society.

“Nigerian healthcare practitioners in the diaspora, working with their counterparts in Nigeria can make Nigeria a medical tourist destination,” she said, adding that the President Bola Tinubu’s administration was committed to improving healthcare facilities and practice in Nigeria.

She further called for more collaboration by establishing partnerships for knowledge exchange, telemedicine initiatives, and skills transfer programmes.

In her response, the President of the Association, Wendy Olayiwola, noted that they would continue to contribute their expertise through their collaborations with medical institutions back in Nigeria, stressing the need to create more platforms for networking and communication to foster a collaborative environment for sharing insights and best practices.

