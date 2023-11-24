UK govt says 141,000 Nigerian migrants granted entry within one year

The latest data released by UK authorities, on Thursday, indicated that 141,000 Nigerians relocated to the UK between June 2022 and the year ending June 2023.

Nigeria’s erratic academic calendar, characterised by frequent and protracted university strikes, economic woes and rising insecurity forced thousands of people to “japa,” a word in the Yoruba language that means “to flee.”

“In the year ending June 2023, the top five non-EU nationalities for immigration flows into the UK were: Indian (253,000), Nigerian (141,000), Chinese (89,000), Pakistani (55,000) and Ukrainian (35,000),” Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.

The UK government changed its immigration policies earlier this year in an attempt to reduce the country’s rapidly increasing net migration.

READ ALSO:Supreme Court in UK halts plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda

The new policy prohibits family members from going with international students to non-research postgraduate courses starting in January of next year.

Many Nigerians hoping to relocate to the UK with their families may be forced to search elsewhere as a result of the limitation.

The number of Nigerian nationals enrolled in UK universities increased from 6,798 in 2017 to 59,053 as of December 2022, as reported earlier in the year by the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS).Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now