Police kill suspected kidnappers, rescue 29 hostages in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Monday confirmed that security agents have killed some suspected kidnappers and rescued 29 victims in the Tafawa Balewa local government area of the state.

Mohammed, who stated this during a sympathy visit to the Lere community over a recent attack by bandits, said the feat was achieved through collaborative efforts between the police, vigilantes, and hunters in the state.

He said: “I come to congratulate you and to thank you on behalf of the government and the people of Bauchi State, and to say that what you have done, has shown chivalry, character, perseverance, and community engagement.

READ ALSO: Police in Bauchi alerts residents of potential causes of criminality during ember months

“I want to also thank the Commissioner of Police and other security agencies for ensuring the rule of engagement in this exercise for stamping an authority over it and I will continue to give you support.”

The governor said that insecurity was becoming worrisome in the state and reiterated his administration’s commitment to the protection of lives and property in the state.

He also donated 30 motorcycles and N10 million to security agents in the area.

In his address, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Awwal Muhammad, said the command would work with sister security agencies in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now