Police kill suspected kidnappers, rescue 29 hostages in Bauchi
The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Monday confirmed that security agents have killed some suspected kidnappers and rescued 29 victims in the Tafawa Balewa local government area of the state.
Mohammed, who stated this during a sympathy visit to the Lere community over a recent attack by bandits, said the feat was achieved through collaborative efforts between the police, vigilantes, and hunters in the state.
He said: “I come to congratulate you and to thank you on behalf of the government and the people of Bauchi State, and to say that what you have done, has shown chivalry, character, perseverance, and community engagement.
“I want to also thank the Commissioner of Police and other security agencies for ensuring the rule of engagement in this exercise for stamping an authority over it and I will continue to give you support.”
The governor said that insecurity was becoming worrisome in the state and reiterated his administration’s commitment to the protection of lives and property in the state.
He also donated 30 motorcycles and N10 million to security agents in the area.
In his address, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Awwal Muhammad, said the command would work with sister security agencies in the state.
