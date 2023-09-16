Police in Bauchi alerts residents of potential causes of criminality during ember months

Bauchi State Police Command has identified herders/farmers feud and communal clashes; armed robbery; kidnapping and abduction; road traffic accidents; stealing of farm produce and mischief as well as youths’ restiveness (thuggery), amongst others as potential security threats for the ember-months season.

The Command therefore notified the public of the proactive security measures which everyone is required to be acquainted with and adhere to in order to enhance general safety and security in the state.

According to the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili in a statement he issued early Saturday, to avoid herders-farmers and communal clashes, the Command called on the respective organs to refrain from acts of mischief or any acts that could lead to the breakdown of law and order and public peace.

However, farmers were advised to evacuate their farm produce in good time before herders start grazing freely and the situation degenerates into clashes.

Also, all herders were warned to desist from trespassing into farmers’ crops before they harvest them.

On armed robbery, he stated that the Crime case was mostly a trend during Ember months, consequently, the Command’s crime analysis advised travellers to shun the act of night-time journeys or travelling during the wee hours of the day.

They were further advised to look for the nearest convenient places to sleep and proceed with their journeys when the day breaks for their safety.

READ ALSO: Police arrests four suspected members of cult group in Bauchi

He also stated that the menace of kidnapping and abduction was almost rampant during the last Ember months of the year 2022.

On Night-time traveling and over-speeding, he stated that due to the increased number of road accidents resulting from night-time travelling and over-speeding, the Command advised all travellers particularly drivers to shun the act of speeding especially during the wee hours to avert occurrences of avoidable road accidents which might result in loss of lives or fatalities and properties.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Musa Muhammad re-emphasised that community engagement in crime prevention, management and control is very crucial in attaining the desired goals and our primary mandate, which is the protection of lives and property amongst others.

“On this note, the proactive measures came up following a Credible Intelligence and analysis of security threats identified by the Command”, he stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now