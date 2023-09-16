Metro
Lagos govt shifts repairs on Third Mainland Bridge due to ‘heavy downpour’
The Lagos government on Saturday postponed the scheduled repair works on the Third Mainland Bridge’s failed portions.
Additionally, the state declared a delay in the bridge’s anticipated traffic division arrangement.
The Lagos government said on Thursday that the bridge’s pothole-filled portions would be repaired on September 17 and 24.
While the bridge was being repaired, the government had advised travellers to use alternate routes.
In a statement on Saturday, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, Lagos commissioner for transportation, said the heavy rainfall in the state affected the “preliminaries” of the planned palliative works.
Osiyemi said another date for the repair of the bridge will be communicated to the public.
“Due to the heavy downpour experienced in all parts of the Metropolis today, the Lagos state government has announced the postponement of the planned two Sundays palliative works on the failed sections of the 3rd Mainland Bridge, which was scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday 17th and Sunday, 24th September, 2023,” the statement reads.
