Metro
One dead, 3 injured in Kogi auto crash
One person died and three others were injured in an auto crash along the Lokoja-Ajaokuta Road in Kogi State on Saturday.
The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mr. Samuel Oyedeji, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said a Peugeot J-5 bus and a Sharon bus were involved in the crash.
He added that the J-5 bus was the lone casualty of the accident.
READ ALSO: Six die in Osun auto crash
The FRSC official blamed the accident on over-speeding, reckless overtaking, and carelessness.
Oyedeji said: “The Sharon bus had eight persons while the J-5 bus had only three persons but God in his infinite mercy, kept seven persons unhurt.
“FRSC rescue team, which rushed to the accident scene, took the injured persons to the Kogi Specialist Hospital, Lokoja for medical attention.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...