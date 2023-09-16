One dead, 3 injured in Kogi auto crash

One person died and three others were injured in an auto crash along the Lokoja-Ajaokuta Road in Kogi State on Saturday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mr. Samuel Oyedeji, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said a Peugeot J-5 bus and a Sharon bus were involved in the crash.

He added that the J-5 bus was the lone casualty of the accident.

READ ALSO: Six die in Osun auto crash

The FRSC official blamed the accident on over-speeding, reckless overtaking, and carelessness.

Oyedeji said: “The Sharon bus had eight persons while the J-5 bus had only three persons but God in his infinite mercy, kept seven persons unhurt.

“FRSC rescue team, which rushed to the accident scene, took the injured persons to the Kogi Specialist Hospital, Lokoja for medical attention.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now