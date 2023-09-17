Tragedy averted in Lagos as gas tanker explodes

Pedestrians and motorists ran for dear lives on Saturday, when a fully loaded gas tanker burst into flames at Doyin Bus Stop, Orile-Coker Aguda Local Council Development Area, (LCDA) of Lagos State.

According to reports by an eyewitness, the incident occurred around 8.30pm as the rescue team battled to extinguish the raging fire.

Confirming the incident, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said no causality was recorded during the tragedy.

Oke-Osanyintolu said: “The Agency received a distress call around 08:30 pm regarding a fire outbreak at the above-mentioned location which prompted the immediate activation of the emergency response team and the Agency’s fire service to the scene of the incident.

“Eyewitnesses disclosed that a loaded gas tanker was gutted by fire.

“The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Fortunately, the incident involved no loss of life or casualties.

“Collaborative efforts to put out the inferno are ongoing by the agency’s response team, including Lagos State Fire Service, Federal Fire Service and the Police.”

