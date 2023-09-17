Kwara gov orders immediate probe into death of young journalist

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has called on security agencies in the state to unravel the cause of the death of a 27-year-old journalist, Yusuf Mubaarak.

Mubarak, an indigene of Ilorin, whose body was discovered and buried on Saturday was allegedly murdered in the state capital. He went missing on Wednesday night but his remains were eventually found around the Unity road area of the state capital.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Saturday evening, described as shocking and saddening the death of Mubaarak under hazy circumstances that he said must be investigated by security agencies.

“He was buried on Saturday evening in Ilorin amid tears by friends, associates and acquaintances.

Read also: SERAP sues Tinubu for not stopping former governors in his cabinet from collecting pension, gratuities

“The Governor sends his heartfelt condolences to the family of Mubaarak, his friends and all the youth constituencies in the state.

“The Governor, himself a father, strongly condemns the cowardly violence meted to the lad and demands immediate and thorough investigation into the death of the promising chap to arrest and bring his assailants to justice.

“No resources should be spared to get justice for Mubaarak and his family. We charge the security agencies to cast their nets as widely as possible to answer all pending questions about his painful death.

“The Governor prays Allah to grant Mubaarak Al-Jannah Firdaus and comfort his family and everyone who mourns the promising lad,” the statement further said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now