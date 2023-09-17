Bauchi governor donates salary, 50 motorcycles in fight against bandits

Bauchi state Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed has offered his entire monthly salary for the time being to the fight against banditry.

The money according to the governor, was to be spent to wage war against the activities of bandits in two districts of his country home of Duguri in Alkaleri local government area of the state.

Mohammed made the declaration on Saturday evening in Yelwan-Duguri when he paid a sympathy visit to the 37 victims who were kidnapped by the bandits in Duguri District after they were freed.

According to him, “With this, I have pledged my salary and allowance to my hometown for the time being for the use of all the vigilante and other security operatives in the area in fight against the bandits. Monthly, I will be giving N2 million to the two districts.”

Bala Mohammed further explained that; “We are going to give the money, N10 million to about 200 vigilante and security agencies that went and rescued these people. Even the rescued are not forgotten, I give them N2 million.”

The governor also donated, 50 motorcycles to assist the local vigilante groups, local hunters and other security operatives in the area fighting insecurity in his birth place of Duguri.

Bala Mohammed however commended the concerted efforts of the Police, Civil Defence Corps, the SSS and the Army for the manner they jointly acted in rescuing the over 30 kidnapped victims.

“They did it in a manner that is required within the best of professional or Community engagement, all the kidnapped victims have been rescued except one that was shot and I was told that he is also okay”, the Governor explained.

The governor said about Ten of the bandits were killed by the security operatives after putting so much resistance and appraised the gallantry of the residents who through the local vigilante, assisted the security operatives in the battle.

He commended the Commissioner of Police and Heads of other security agencies in the state for giving his government the needed cooperation and support and for being transparent in their engagements.

The governor then warned traditional rulers and other stakeholders to avoid conspiracy and compromise, observing that the bandits seem to have fertile ground in the area.

“These bandits are coming in and sometimes they have fertile ground from people that are around. We are working with the security agencies to bring CIDs who would be going into the villages to find out those people that are conniving with the bandits because they are worst than the bandits”, the Governor declared.

He also warned that anyone found compromising or caught assisting the bandits would be treated and given the worst punishment than them.

“We are not going to allow anybody to come and drive us away from our ancestral land and other preoccupation, we would rather sacrifice our lives to ensure that we protect ourselves, and this is what is called Community engagement or policing”, he said.

By Yemi Kanji

