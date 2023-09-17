Actor Jimmy Odukoya succeeds father as Senior Pastor

Son of late founder of Fountain of Life Church, Jimmy Odukoya, has been named the Senior Pastor of the church following the demise of his father, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

Jimmy who is a popular Nollywood actor, was named his father’s successor during the church service on Sunday.

The resident pastor of the church, Rotimi Okpaise, who made the announcement while addressing the congregation at the church headquarters at Ilupeju, Lagos, said the late Pastor Odukoya had told church Board of Trustees (BoT) about the succession plan before his demise, and had named Jimmy as his successor.

“The board has chosen Saturday, September 30, 2023, as the date of Jimmy’s installation,” Okpaise said.

READ ALSO:Actor Jimmy Odukoya to feature alongside Viola Davis, Angelique Kidjo in new movie

Pastor Odukoya passed away on August 7, in the United States of America, aged 67, after a protracted illness.

He had lost his South African wife, Nomthi, on November 9, 2021, following a two-year battle with cancer after 11 years of marriage.

Before his marriage to Nomthi, Pastor Odukoya had lost his first wife, Bimbo who died in a Sosoliso plane crash in Port Harcourt, in 2005.

Jimmy is a Nollywood actor and musician and is famous for playing one of the lead roles as Oba Ade in Netflix’s ‘Woman King’ movie.

He has also featured in movies like ‘Lifting the Veil’, ‘I am Nazzy’, and ‘Oga Pastor’, among others.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now