NDLEA intercepts 6,600 bottles of codeine, arrests 8 suspects

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 6,600 bottles of codeine-based syrup and arrested eight suspects across the country.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said a 27-year-old suspect, Kingsley Chimaobi, was arrested with 6,000 bottles of codeine-based syrup along the Lokogoma-Abuja Road on September 11.

The spokesman added that the operatives arrested two suspects – Moses Akowe (32), and Sunday Gabriel (31) – with 227.1kgs of cannabis at Ikebe village, Ankpa local government area of Kogi State on September 11.

He said: “A female suspect, Bilikisu Salako, 35, was nabbed with 108kgs of the same substance on Saturday, September 16 in the Ifo area of Ogun State.

“A total of 100 blocks of cannabis weighing 55kgs and 600 bottles of codeine-based syrup were seized in Abuja.

“The duo of Salisu Murtala and Shafi’u Dahiru were arrested on Tuesday, September 11, along the Abuja road in connection to the seizures.

“The suspects have been traced to two other suspects – Muntari Nasiru and Yusuf Ali – who were arrested in follow-up operations in Kano.”

