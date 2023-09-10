News
NDLEA intercept IEDs in Niger
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 399 pieces of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from one Oluwagbenga Leke.
The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the 33-year-old suspect was arrested on September 7 along Mokwa-Jebba Road in Niger State.
He said the suspect told the NDLEA operatives that the explosives were handed to him at a park in Ibadan, Oyo State, to be delivered to someone in Kaduna.
The spokesman added that the suspect and exhibits had since been transferred to the military authorities in Niger State.
READ ALSO: NDLEA seizes 156,575 tramadol pills in 5 states, FCT
The operatives also arrested a suspected drug dealer, Yinka Azeez, at Sabo Lafenwa in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on September 5.
The arrest of the suspect followed the seizure of 41kgs of cannabis sativa from one Titilayo Adetayo at Sagamu Interchange the previous day.
Babafemi said: “Similarly, two suspects – Muhammad Aliyu (38), and Abdullahi Zakariya (40) – were arrested on September 5, along Zaria-Kano Road and at Hayin Arewa Hotoro in Kano, respectively. The two suspects had over 426.5 kilograms of skunk in their possession.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...