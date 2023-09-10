Gunmen kill one, abduct 6 others in Taraba

Gunmen in the early hours of Sunday killed one person and abducted six others in Jalingo, Taraba State.

A resident told journalists the criminals stormed the Mile 6 area of the state capital with sophisticated weapons and moved from house to house for several hours.

He added that the deceased was the daughter of a police officer in the area.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abdullahi Usman, confirmed the incident.

He said the operatives are combing the forests and mountains in the area in a bid to rescue the victims.

