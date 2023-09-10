German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, to visit Nigeria in October

The German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, will visit Nigeria next month in a bid to strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the German chancellor agreed to visit Nigeria during a meeting with President Bola Tinubu on the sidelines of the G-20 Leadership Summit in New Delhi, India.

Scholz expressed happiness in the discussions at the meeting and the opportunity to advance the economic ties between the two countries.

He said: “Thank you for this important discussion, Mr. President. I appreciate this opportunity to advance our economic relations. Your market is unique and our companies have a history in Nigeria.

“We acknowledge the business-friendly reforms you have put in place. I am happy to inform you of my desire to visit you in Nigeria in October, which will allow us to carry forward these initiatives.”

