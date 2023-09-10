President Tinubu lobbies for Nigeria’s inclusion into G-20 group

President Bola Tinubu has told the G-20 leaders that Nigeria has the potential to play a significant role within the group and contribute to creating a more just world due to its strategic importance as Africa’s largest economy and democracy.

Tinubu made this call on Saturday when he addressed world leaders at the 18th G-20 Leaders’ Summit holding in New Delhi, India.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, also disclosed this in a statement he signed on Saturday titled ‘President Tinubu to G-20 leaders: As Africa’s largest market, economy and democracy, Nigeria is ready to play vital role in G-20.’

“Nigeria is poised, able, and willing to be a major player in this family of the G-20 and in shaping a new world, without whom, the family will remain incomplete,” the President said.

While acknowledging the vital role of the G-20 in shaping a rules-based world order that promotes shared prosperity and security, Tinubu argued that most of today’s pressing issues are “international in character and cannot be addressed without multilateral cooperation.”

“Therefore, stronger collaboration, cooperation, and partnerships among diverse regions are the pathways to a peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable future for the world,” he added.

“A world that lives as one family, but is divided by staggering income inequalities and uneven access to basic social goods by the vast majority of our people cannot result in a peaceful and secure world where shared prosperity is achieved.”

Tinubu also welcomed the African Union’s inclusion in the G-20, saying it “opens opportunities for future membership of the group in a manner that reflects the relative balance of power and inclusiveness of humanity as One Family.”

