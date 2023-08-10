Police confirm killing of 20 persons by gunmen in Plateau community

The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a total of 20 persona by gunmen in two separate attacks in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State in the early hours of Thursday.

The State Commissioner of Police, Bartholomew Onyeka made the confirmation in a statement released on Thursday.

The statement, which was signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Alabo Alfred, also disclosed that one kidnap victim was rescued by men of the state command during an operation in the area.

The statement read: “On 10/08/2023, at around 0500hrs, the Plateau State Police Command received information from one Rwang Danjuma ‘M’, of Heipang District, that at between 0200hrs to 0230hrs, unknown gunmen stormed Tagwam Lawuru Village where they cowardly shot and killed 17 people, after the attack on Tagwam Lawuru village, the hoodlums also proceeded to Layowok Village where they killed 3 persons. As a result of the attacks, several other people sustained varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

“On Receipt of the information, the DPO Barkin Ladi, led a combined team of Policemen and personnel from other security agencies including members of security help groups in the State to reinforce and restore normalcy in the affected communities. The injured victims have been responding to treatment at the different hospitals where they were immediately rushed to.

“The Command is however, pleased to inform you that, the DPO Barkin-Ladi and team while on Patrol, rescued one Gideon Nweke ‘m’ Aged 63years of Liberty Boulevards British America Jos, who was kidnapped along Riyom-Jos Road on 08/08/2023 at about 2100hours in a Plateau Riders Sharon vehicle while on their way from Abuja. The victim was taken to Allah Nakowa Hospital Barkin Ladi for treatment of injuries inflicted on him as a result of a beating.

“On this note, the Commissioner of police and the entire officers and staff of the Nigerian Police Force on the Plateau extend our heartfelt condolences to the communities and families of the victims. We also wish to assure you that we have already put modalities in place to ensure the arrest and onward prosecution of the perpetrators of these inhuman acts.

“The Command is using this opportunity to send a stern warning to all criminals and hoodlums, that we shall not tolerate any form of criminal activity within the State, and if you are caught engaged in any criminal activities you will be severely dealt with according to the law.

“To the good and peace-loving people of Plateau State, the Command urges you to remain calm and go about your lawful businesses as we are committed to ensuring the security of lives and properties within the State”

The statement by the police also listed some emergency numbers linking the police control room and urged members of the public to always make use of them in the event of an emergency. The numbers to call include 07059473022, 08038907662, 08075391844, and 09053872296.

