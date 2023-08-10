Tinubu urges diplomacy in resolving Niger political crisis

President Bola Tinubu said on Thursday leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) would prioritise diplomacy in their efforts at resolving the current political situation in the Niger Republic.

The president stated this in opening address at the second ECOWAS extraordinary summit on the Niger crisis in Abuja.

The West African leaders in their first session gave the coup leaders in Niger a seven-day ultimatum to release ousted President Mohammed Basoum and restore constitutional order in the country.

They threatened to use military force against the dissident soldiers if they failed to comply with the directive at the expiration of the ultimatum.

The bloc, thereafter, imposed a fly-no zone on Niger to press home their demand for the restoration of constitutional order in the Uranium-rich country, one of the poorest in the world.

On Tuesday, the leaders imposed a new set of sanctions, including a travel ban and asset freeze on the junta and their supporters.

READ ALSO: Tinubu meets Muslim clerics on Niger crisis

In his address at the summit, Tinubu urged his colleagues to evaluate the effectiveness of ECOWAS interventions and identify any gaps or challenges that may have hindered progress.

He reminded the leaders that the political crisis in Niger not only poses a threat to the country’s stability but also has grave implications for the entire sub-region.

“Moreso, in reaffirming our relentless commitment to democracy, human rights, and the well-being of the people of Niger, it is crucial that we prioritize diplomatic negotiations and dialogue as the bedrock of our approach.

“We must engage all parties involved, including the coup leaders, in earnest discussions to convince them to relinquish power and reinstate President Bazoum.

“It is our duty to exhaust all avenues of engagement to ensure a swift return to constitutional governance in Niger,” the Nigerian leader stated.

.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now