Tinubu urges diplomacy in resolving Niger political crisis
President Bola Tinubu said on Thursday leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) would prioritise diplomacy in their efforts at resolving the current political situation in the Niger Republic.
The president stated this in opening address at the second ECOWAS extraordinary summit on the Niger crisis in Abuja.
The West African leaders in their first session gave the coup leaders in Niger a seven-day ultimatum to release ousted President Mohammed Basoum and restore constitutional order in the country.
They threatened to use military force against the dissident soldiers if they failed to comply with the directive at the expiration of the ultimatum.
The bloc, thereafter, imposed a fly-no zone on Niger to press home their demand for the restoration of constitutional order in the Uranium-rich country, one of the poorest in the world.
On Tuesday, the leaders imposed a new set of sanctions, including a travel ban and asset freeze on the junta and their supporters.
In his address at the summit, Tinubu urged his colleagues to evaluate the effectiveness of ECOWAS interventions and identify any gaps or challenges that may have hindered progress.
He reminded the leaders that the political crisis in Niger not only poses a threat to the country’s stability but also has grave implications for the entire sub-region.
“Moreso, in reaffirming our relentless commitment to democracy, human rights, and the well-being of the people of Niger, it is crucial that we prioritize diplomatic negotiations and dialogue as the bedrock of our approach.
“We must engage all parties involved, including the coup leaders, in earnest discussions to convince them to relinquish power and reinstate President Bazoum.
“It is our duty to exhaust all avenues of engagement to ensure a swift return to constitutional governance in Niger,” the Nigerian leader stated.
