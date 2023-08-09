Tinubu meets Muslim clerics on Niger crisis

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday met with the delegation of Nigerian Muslim leaders led by Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi and accepted their mediation in the Niger conflict.

The leaders were at the State House to consult with the president on the situation in the landlocked West African country.

Soldiers attached to the Niger’s presidential guard ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and closed the country’s borders on July 26.

They also blocked the entrances to government ministries and cut off the power supply to the presidential palace.

Tinubu had on Tuesday declared that all options were still open for an amicable resolution of the Niger political crisis.

A member of the delegation, Sheikh Bala Lau, in a chat with State House correspondents, said the Muslim leaders would find a peaceful solution to the crisis.

He said: “The delegation of Ulamah here in Nigeria, met with Mr. President on the issue of Niger Republic. We want to find a lasting solution. We want peace and harmony to reign not only in Nigeria but in the sub-Sahara region and globally.

“So, the whole Ulamah advised Mr. President, that we want peace and reconciliation.

“Always if there is anything that happens between you and your neighbour, the Holy Qur’an commands you to reconcile. So, we want reconciliation.

“That’s why we’re here and our able leader and President accepted the offer that he wants us to intervene and to talk to our brothers over there in Niger Republic, the scholars as well on how we can come together and bring a lasting solution to this problem.”

