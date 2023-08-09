Ogun tribunal adjourns sitting till September 4

The Ogun State governorship election petition tribunal on Wednesday adjourned its sitting till September 4 for the adoption of final written addresses.

The adjourned proceedings after all parties closed their cases in the petition filed by the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ladi Adebutu.

Adebutu is challenging Governor Dapo Abiodun’s victory in the March 18 election over alleged irregularities.

The PDP candidate and his party alleged that Governor Abiodun did not win the majority of votes cast during the election.

He added that the elections were disrupted by some suspected thugs in more than 99 polling units, thereby disenfranchising over 40,000 voters from participating in the election.

The petitioners closed their case after calling 94 witnesses and tendering over 200,000 documents in evidence.

INEC also opened and closed its case without calling any witnesses.

Abiodun, who is the second respondent, closed his defence after calling six witnesses on Tuesday.

