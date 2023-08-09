Sanusi meets leaders of Niger military junta

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, on Wednesday met with the leaders of the Nigerien military junta in Niamey, the country’s capital.

The junta had earlier refused to meet with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) delegation sent to Niger by President Bola Tinubu to broker peace following the ouster of President Mohammed Basoum in a military coup last month.

Representatives of the African Union and a diplomat from the United States were also expected to attend the meeting.

Sanusi met with the commander of the Niger Republic presidential guard, Abdourahmane Tiani, who has declared himself the country’s interim leader.

The Sultan of Damagaran, Niger’s third largest city, was also at the meeting.

However, issues discussed at the meeting have not been made public.

ECOWAS on Wednesday imposed fresh sanctions on the military junta and their supporters following their refusal to comply with the sub-regional group’s demands.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now